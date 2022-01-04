A memorial gathering for Mr. Kenny Allen will be held Friday, January 7, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Mr. Kenny W. Allen, age 63, of Collinsville, Mississippi passed away at his home on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Kenny was a free spirit with a love for cars, music, and his family. He was a certified master collision repair/refinishing technician and part of a refinishing team. He loved spending his free time hunting, watching the weather channel, listening to music, and taking family vacations to the beach and camping. Kenny had many proud accomplishments, but he was most proud of his children. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, father, grandfather, and friend who will be missed deeply.

Kenny is survived by his children, Serena Allen (Ben), Trevor Allen (Kimberly), Phillip Allen, and Candace Armstrong (John); his grandchildren, Ayden, Axel, and Eli; his mother, Carlene Allen; his sisters, Tina Thead (Jim) and Brenda Hudnall (Hester); his ex-wife, Sharon Allen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Woodrow “Woody” Allen; and grandparents, Marshall and Susie Allen and Charlie and Priscilla Cooley.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be shared with the American Cancer Society or Blair Batson Children’s Hospital of Mississippi.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

