Advertisement

Mr. Kenny Allen

Kenny Allen
Kenny Allen
Kenny Allen(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A memorial gathering for Mr. Kenny Allen will be held Friday, January 7, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Mr. Kenny W. Allen, age 63, of Collinsville, Mississippi passed away at his home on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Kenny was a free spirit with a love for cars, music, and his family.  He was a certified master collision repair/refinishing technician and part of a refinishing team.  He loved spending his free time hunting, watching the weather channel, listening to music, and taking family vacations to the beach and camping.  Kenny had many proud accomplishments, but he was most proud of his children.  He was a loving son, brother, uncle, father, grandfather, and friend who will be missed deeply.

Kenny is survived by his children, Serena Allen (Ben), Trevor Allen (Kimberly), Phillip Allen, and Candace Armstrong (John); his grandchildren, Ayden, Axel, and Eli; his mother, Carlene Allen; his sisters, Tina Thead (Jim) and Brenda Hudnall (Hester); his ex-wife, Sharon Allen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Woodrow “Woody” Allen; and grandparents, Marshall and Susie Allen and Charlie and Priscilla Cooley.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be shared with the American Cancer Society or Blair Batson Children’s Hospital of Mississippi.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH: 601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

Six people are charged in the death of Tommie Warren, who police say was struck by a stray...
6 arrested in death of Tommie Warren of Philadelphia
Snow fell in East Mississippi Sunday night and people didn’t hesitate to share their fun
Snow falls in East Mississippi
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
The combined jackpots for Powerball® and Mega Millions® this week tops an estimated $784 million.
Mississippi Lottery player kicks off 2022 with $100,000 Powerball win
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza

Latest News

Mr. Jack Harrison
Mrs. Shirley Jordan
Mrs. Deloise Davis
Mr. Jeremy Dubose