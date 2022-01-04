Advertisement

Need for COVID testing on the rise

COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Queen City
COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Queen City(KAIT)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The omicron variant has given way to a rising number of COVID-positive patients and it seems like the Queen City is one of those places. Lauderdale County saw an uptick in the number of people with COVID as the holiday season came to a close.

During the month of December 490 people were diagnosed with the virus, but in the past five days there have been roughly 231 people infected.

Rising numbers means an increase in testing, and whether it’s at-home or administered by a doctor, people are wanting to know if they have COVID.

The community is advised to continue to wash their hands after interactions and to socially distance themselves from others when out in public to help stop the spread.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people are charged in the death of Tommie Warren, who police say was struck by a stray...
6 arrested in death of Tommie Warren of Philadelphia
Snow fell in East Mississippi Sunday night and people didn’t hesitate to share their fun
Snow falls in East Mississippi
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
The combined jackpots for Powerball® and Mega Millions® this week tops an estimated $784 million.
Mississippi Lottery player kicks off 2022 with $100,000 Powerball win
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza

Latest News

The level of community transmission of COVID-19 is high in every county in Alabama, according...
Harris: Omicron ‘spreading like wildfire,’ urges vaccination, boosters
The CDC on Tuesday recommended shortening the recommended interval of time between when people...
CDC signs off on Pfizer extra dose measures
A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial...
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 17,525 new cases, 5 new deaths and 205...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 17,525 new cases, 5 new deaths reported over New Year’s holiday