Need for COVID testing on the rise

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The omicron variant has given way to a rising number of COVID-positive patients and it seems like the Queen City is one of those places. Lauderdale County saw an uptick in the number of people with COVID as the holiday season came to a close.

During the month of December 490 people were diagnosed with the virus, but in the past five days there have been roughly 231 people infected.

Rising numbers means an increase in testing, and whether it’s at-home or administered by a doctor, people are wanting to know if they have COVID.

”I’ve seen people in different stores with two or three tests in their baskets, so a lot of people are doing tests at home. You know, whether that be monitored by a physician or just one for personal knowledge, whether they’re getting infected or not. But yes, I do see an uptick with the amount of people that are doing at-home testing.”

The community is advised to continue to wash their hands after interactions and to socially distance themselves from others when out in public to help stop the spread.

