Sela Ward Parkway groundbreaking ceremony set Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Work on the long-awaited, multi-million dollar improvement project involving one of Meridian’s busiest streets, the Sela Ward Parkway/22nd Avenue project is expected to start this month.

The orange construction barrels and cones are already in place.

“There are cones there to block off traffic for the different things. One-way going back north on 22nd Avenue. I think part of this is for the preparation of doing some of the work that will be happening this year,” said Mayor Jimmie Smith.

Sela Ward Parkway is one of the busiest and most important streets in Meridian. It’s the gateway to the Queen City. And it’s not a small project. Compared to the Threefoot Hotel, the MAX, and the Mississippi Children’s Museum, improvements to be made will be the largest project the city has seen so far.

Meridian will host a groundbreaking ceremony on the project Thursday. Emmy-award winning actress and Meridian native, Sela Ward, will be a special guest.

“The highway commissioner will be here. Several of our legislators will be here that have helped with this program. I think it is going to be a very special day for Meridian this coming Thursday,” said Smith.

Part of 22nd Avenue will be blocked off for construction. A few business owners are worried construction could make it difficult for drivers to get in and out of their parking lots. Mayor Smith addressed those concerns.

“I think we had some concerns about people’s businesses which we should have had. I think it is going to work out real well. I feel very positive about it,” said Smith.

The project includes a newly paved road, improved sidewalks, new street lights and landscaping. Part of the new design will bring the road down to one lane going south near the 22nd Avenue bridge.

“We’ve got some good things that are coming. I think once it happens that the community will be pleased with what we did,” said Smith.

The city has contributed $1,000,000 to this project. The remaining $3 million will be funded by the state.

The groundbreaking ceremony is Thursday at the old Hooper’s building by the police station. It’ll be a very busy day in Meridian, The city will also have a ribbon cutting for the new Threefoot Hotel and the MSU Riley Center will announce its spring and summer season that evening.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.