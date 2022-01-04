Advertisement

Several teen girls rescued, 30 arrested in multi-month U.S. Marshals operation

Several missing teen girls were rescued and 30 people were arrested during a fall operation led...
Several missing teen girls were rescued and 30 people were arrested during a fall operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service.(Source: Gray News)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (Gray News) – Several missing teen girls were rescued and 30 people were arrested during a fall operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Operation Boo Dat 2021 took place in the New Orleans area from mid-October to Dec. 24.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, among the 30 people arrested were 17 for felony sex offender registration violations.

The missing teens ranged in ages from 14 to 16 and were found living in various motels and residences where alleged criminal activity was taking place.

Officials said they were found with or had been with adult men. It is believed the teens are victims of sex trafficking.

Agents arrested Lorenzo Oliver on a felony warrant from the New Orleans Police Department related to an alleged rape of a 12-year-old. Oliver was convicted in 2015 of attempted forcible rape and sexual battery.

Other sex offenders were arrested for offenses ranging from aggravated sexual assault to leaving the country without reporting it or using a false name in a homeless shelter. Some were arrested for failing to register as a sex offender.

More than 100 sex offender compliance checks were performed over the course of the two-month operation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people are charged in the death of Tommie Warren, who police say was struck by a stray...
6 arrested in death of Tommie Warren of Philadelphia
Snow fell in East Mississippi Sunday night and people didn’t hesitate to share their fun
Snow falls in East Mississippi
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
The combined jackpots for Powerball® and Mega Millions® this week tops an estimated $784 million.
Mississippi Lottery player kicks off 2022 with $100,000 Powerball win
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza

Latest News

FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Nov....
Navy blocked from acting against 35 COVID vaccine refusers
The American Kennel Club announced that the Mudi (left) and Russian Toy (right) have received...
‘Mudi’? Try a toy: American Kennel Club adds 2 dog breeds
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
Prosecutor drops groping charge against former NY Gov. Cuomo
A line of cars are seen at LSU Health Shreveport. As the super-contagious omicron variant rages...
COVID case counts may be losing importance amid omicron
Trees laden with snow lie on Greenwood Church Road in Hanover County, Va., during a snowstorm...
Snow stalls Amtrak in Virginia, with excruciating delays