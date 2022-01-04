Advertisement

Tate Reeves halfway through his term as Mississippi Governor

SIT DOWN INTERVIEW WITH TATE REEVES
SIT DOWN INTERVIEW WITH TATE REEVES(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) -

As Mississippi legislators report back to the state capitol for a three-month work session, Governor Tate Reeves begins his third year in office.

New 11′s Lindsey Hall had a chance to sit down with the governor in Jackson to take a look back at his first two years in office and look ahead at the next two.

Tonight, part one of our sit-down interview with Reeves.

Tate Reeves became the 65th Governor of Mississippi on January 14th, 2020. It would be an understatement that he’s faced a number of challenges and obstacles over his first two years in office and all during a world-wide pandemic.

“We inherited a prison crisis followed by DHS scandals and other scandals within state agencies,” said Reeves. “We had tornadoes on Easter Sunday. We had flooding on the Pearl River. We had 14 federally declared disasters in the first 14 months. So it’s been a challenge but I’m the eternal optimist and we start a new year and I’m optimist that we’re going to have an opportunity to do a lot of really good things for Mississippi this year.

“What are you most proud of so far in your term? I’m most proud of our economy and the fact we’ve kept our businesses open. Because of that we’ve seen tremendous economic activity which has led to not only to economic growth for our people but also for revenue growth for our state.”

The Omicron variant of the virus has been sweeping the nation with a higher number of infections but less severe symptoms. And with 65 percent of Mississippians vaccinated, Governor Reeves says the state is in good shape.

“But again, it is what it is and we’re going to continue to keep our businesses open,” said Reeves. “No mandates. No requirements. No vaccine requirements. But we’re also going to encourage Mississippians to talk to their doctors and take care of themselves and their families and make good decisions.”

Each state will get a significant amount of federal money for COVID relief and Reeves says he’d like to focus on spending the money on what is good for the next one or two generations, and not for the next one or two years.

Coming up on Wednesday, Reeves will address the topics that will likely get a lot of attention from lawmakers, such as medical marijuana, teacher pay, cutting the personal income tax and redistricting.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people are charged in the death of Tommie Warren, who police say was struck by a stray...
6 arrested in death of Tommie Warren of Philadelphia
Snow fell in East Mississippi Sunday night and people didn’t hesitate to share their fun
Snow falls in East Mississippi
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
The combined jackpots for Powerball® and Mega Millions® this week tops an estimated $784 million.
Mississippi Lottery player kicks off 2022 with $100,000 Powerball win
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza

Latest News

FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Nov....
Navy blocked from acting against 35 COVID vaccine refusers
Trees laden with snow lie on Greenwood Church Road in Hanover County, Va., during a snowstorm...
Snow stalls Amtrak in Virginia, with excruciating delays
Both the Powerball® and Mega Millions® jackpots have been raised due to the excitement of...
Excitement over Powerball pushes jackpot to $610 million
The level of community transmission of COVID-19 is high in every county in Alabama, according...
Harris: Omicron ‘spreading like wildfire,’ urges vaccination, boosters