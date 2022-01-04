Tate Reeves halfway through his term as Mississippi Governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) -

As Mississippi legislators report back to the state capitol for a three-month work session, Governor Tate Reeves begins his third year in office.

New 11′s Lindsey Hall had a chance to sit down with the governor in Jackson to take a look back at his first two years in office and look ahead at the next two.

Tonight, part one of our sit-down interview with Reeves.

Tate Reeves became the 65th Governor of Mississippi on January 14th, 2020. It would be an understatement that he’s faced a number of challenges and obstacles over his first two years in office and all during a world-wide pandemic.

“We inherited a prison crisis followed by DHS scandals and other scandals within state agencies,” said Reeves. “We had tornadoes on Easter Sunday. We had flooding on the Pearl River. We had 14 federally declared disasters in the first 14 months. So it’s been a challenge but I’m the eternal optimist and we start a new year and I’m optimist that we’re going to have an opportunity to do a lot of really good things for Mississippi this year.

“What are you most proud of so far in your term? I’m most proud of our economy and the fact we’ve kept our businesses open. Because of that we’ve seen tremendous economic activity which has led to not only to economic growth for our people but also for revenue growth for our state.”

The Omicron variant of the virus has been sweeping the nation with a higher number of infections but less severe symptoms. And with 65 percent of Mississippians vaccinated, Governor Reeves says the state is in good shape.

“But again, it is what it is and we’re going to continue to keep our businesses open,” said Reeves. “No mandates. No requirements. No vaccine requirements. But we’re also going to encourage Mississippians to talk to their doctors and take care of themselves and their families and make good decisions.”

Each state will get a significant amount of federal money for COVID relief and Reeves says he’d like to focus on spending the money on what is good for the next one or two generations, and not for the next one or two years.

Coming up on Wednesday, Reeves will address the topics that will likely get a lot of attention from lawmakers, such as medical marijuana, teacher pay, cutting the personal income tax and redistricting.

