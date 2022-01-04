A temperature roller coaster this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’re definitely feeling winters’s chill thus far, but some more comfy weather is on deck. After below freezing temps both yesterday morning and earlier today, temps gradually warm up into the 50s by the afternoon. Although still cooler than average, it’ll at least be warmer than yesterday’s highs that never left the 40s. Tonight, plan for another cold night with temps near freezing. However, a southerly wind will help rebound temps into the 60s for Wednesday afternoon.

Just as we get going on the warming train, our next weather maker moves in to bring changes. It looks like an area of low pressure and a cold front will slide across the Gulf Coast states on Thursday...bringing a likely chance for rain. However, as the system moves away, it looks like colder air will catch up to the exiting moisture...bringing the chance for more wintry weather to parts of our state. For now, our WTOK area doesn’t look likely to see any wintry weather. Yet, around Starkville, there could be a wintry mix by Thursday afternoon/evening...with a chance for snow showers up towards Tupelo, Oxford, and Holly Springs. Keeping checking with Storm Team 11 for updates.

Regardless, our brief dose of 50s and 60s will be snatched away behind Thursday’s front. So, get ready for another dose of 20s by Friday morning with highs only reaching the 40s by the afternoon. Then, the warming train picks us up again...with temps in the 60s for highs by the weekend.

