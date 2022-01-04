Advertisement

Winter finally feels like winter

Low temperatures on Tuesday morning will be in the mid-20s.
Low temperatures on Tuesday morning will be in the mid-20s.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Winter finally feels like winter, and it may be a shock to the system after a December that was warmer-than-normal.Low temperatures will be in the mid-20s on Tuesday morning.

Remember that wearing multiple layers of warm clothing is more effective at keeping you warmer than just a heavy coat. Also remember that space heaters need at least three feet of space all the way around. Animals need to come indoors. If they can’t, they need a way to start warm, plenty of food, and water that isn’t frozen. That’s mainly big animals like horses. Smaller animals can freeze and shouldn’t be left outside in the cold.

Lingering clouds tonight will clear. We’ll cool through the 30s this evening. The low temperature by morning will be near 26 degrees. Today will be mostly sunny. The high temperature will be near 55 degrees.

Our next weather maker will bring rain to us on Thursday. We’ll warm enough that snow isn’t an option. Temperatures will drop again before a rainier weekend storm system arrives.

