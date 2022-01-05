2022 legislative session underway

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2022 Mississippi legislative session has begun. Medical marijuana, the initiative process, teacher pay raises and allocating federal dollars from the rescue plan are all hot button issues. Those topics and more are on the minds of lawmakers heading back to work.

“Everybody is for medical marijuana, but this bill has some issues in it that we need to iron out,” Dist. 84 Rep. Troy Smith explained. “We need to strengthen it up and tighten the gaps on a lot of things.”

It’s a new session with a packed agenda ahead for representatives and senators. “I know we are going to revisit the income tax reduction, if not totally doing away with it,” Dist. 78 Rep. Randy Rushing said.

“There’s a lot of issues that we are going to face in the senate,” Dist. 32 Sen. Rod Hickmon said. “I keep telling people that I feel not just like a freshman, but a freshman that moved from another town because I’m the only person coming into the senate at this time.”

Political party affiliation aside, many of the representatives and senators from East Mississippi want to see the American Rescue Plan money used for things like infrastructure.

“Making sure we can upgrade our rural water systems,” Dist. 33 Sen. Jeff Tate explained. “That’s something that, at the end of the day, customers would have to pay for. If we have federal funds available to take care of that, then I look forward to advocating to get money for those needs.”

Rep. Billy Calvert agrees.

“We all want to see our communities get that money to put into infrastructure, water and sewer needs,” Dist. 83 Rep. Billy Calvert said. “We need to finish the broadband project. EMEPA has done a great job back home with it. We want to try to help them as much as possible.”

District 45 Representative Michael Evans said he would like to see money in the form of bonuses for first responders on the local level.

“About two weeks ago, the Governor gave all the state first responders a thousand dollar bonus,” Evans said. “I hope we can help get some money for our local deputies, police officers and firemen also. That’s just some of the few things I hope we can get passed.”

Sen. Tate said he will use this session to protect future elections in a state.

“I want to make sure that all 82 counties have paper ballots,” Tate explained. “That will go a long way with the integrity of our elections. I also want to be able to give our Secretary of State the authority to come in and audit our counties.”

Lawmakers will reconvene Wednesday morning.

