Advertisement

Cat reunited with family after being mistakenly donated to thrift store

Montequlla was hiding inside a recliner that was donated to a thrift store.
Montequlla was hiding inside a recliner that was donated to a thrift store.(Denver Animal Shelter)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (Gray News) – A pet has been reunited with its owners after it was mistakenly donated to a thrift store.

According to the Denver Animal Shelter, a family donated a recliner to a thrift store when they were moving.

Little did they know their family cat, Montequlla, was tucked inside the chair, hiding.

Employees found the cat and contacted Denver Animal Protection to pick it up. Officers scanned Montequlla, but the microchip wasn’t updated.

When the family realized she was missing, they contacted the thrift store, which directed them to contact Denver Animal Protection.

Montequlla was eventually reunited with her family.

“We are so happy for the ending to this story and are thankful to everyone involved in getting this sweet cat home safely,” Denver Animal Protection posted on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people are charged in the death of Tommie Warren, who police say was struck by a stray...
6 arrested in death of Tommie Warren of Philadelphia
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing site in New York's Times Square on Dec. 13, 2021. The...
How to tell if you have a cold, the flu or COVID-19
Areas of rain could mix with slushy snow in spots on Thursday.
Slushy snow possible on Thursday for part of our area
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 4, 2022

Latest News

David Smith is wanted for a Nov. 29, 2021, shooting that happened at 3701 8th Street. A...
Meridian police looking for David Smith
FILE - Keith Plessy and Phoebe Ferguson, descendants of the principals in the Plessy V....
Louisiana governor pardons Plessy, of ‘separate but equal’ ruling
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Record-breaking case totals as omicron variant surges
Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier in U.S. Navy history.
Navy welcomes first female leader of nuclear carrier