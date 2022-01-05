Choctaw Public Health Systems recommends “No social gatherings”

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In a public notice, CPHS recommended no social gatherings on tribal lands until January, 9th.

“This is in efforts to decrease Coronavirus community transmission and to protect all Choctaw communities under the Executive Order No. 2021-01-00 “REINSTATEMENT OF STAY SAFE ORDER” Forty-First Extension by Chief Ben,” The public notice stated.

From December 23-28 there were 94 positive tests on Tribal Lands.

According to CPHS, much of the positive cases can be traced back to social gatherings.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.