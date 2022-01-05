Advertisement

Choctaw Public Health Systems recommends “No social gatherings”

Public notice sent out on social media.
Public notice sent out on social media.
By Ethan Bird
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In a public notice, CPHS recommended no social gatherings on tribal lands until January, 9th.

“This is in efforts to decrease Coronavirus community transmission and to protect all Choctaw communities under the Executive Order No. 2021-01-00 “REINSTATEMENT OF STAY SAFE ORDER” Forty-First Extension by Chief Ben,” The public notice stated.

From December 23-28 there were 94 positive tests on Tribal Lands.

According to CPHS, much of the positive cases can be traced back to social gatherings.

