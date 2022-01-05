Clarkdale’s Kamaria Patrick crosses 1,000 career points

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Junior point guard Kamaria Patrick had officially crossed the 1,000 career point mark with the Clarkdale Bulldogs.

After the girls game against Enterprise on Tuesday, Patrick was given an award by head coach Kasper and was hugged by her teammates as the entire school gave her a standing ovation.

Despite all of that taking place, it still has not set it for Kamaria Patrick.

“Honestly, I didn’t believe coach,” Patrick said. “I did not believe her until she showed me my previous scores and everything from each year. I did the math and I’m terrible at math, but coach did it and I was like okay, I believe you now,” she said.

Many high school athletes do not reach this milestone, but with Kamaria Patrick crossing that mark, she is thankful for those around her.

“I feel really blessed,” she said. “I know the opportunity doesn’t come much and I feel really grateful to my coaches, my family. They are a huge basketball family and they always push me, always tallying everything. So, I feel really blessed and thankful,” she said.

Kamaria Patrick is currently a Junior at Clarkdale high school and they have been keeping track of her scores since she joined the varsity team.

