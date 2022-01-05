COVID-19 or the common cold

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As COVID-19 cases begin to increase and new variants are discovered it is becoming more difficult to tell the difference between cold and COVID symptoms.

Many of the symptoms associated with colds and the flu are also associated with COVID-19, but with the rise of new variants, the typical COVID symptoms like loss of taste and smell are a little less common.

Symptoms that overlap between COVID and the common cold are: runny noses, fever, cough and fatigue. People diagnosed with COVID, and more specifically the omicron variant, typically have scratchy throats, runny noses, headaches. Body aches are mostly seen in those with a cold or the flu.

Family Nurse Practitioner Tanyaneka Wilson spoke about what gives her and her colleagues the idea that they should test someone for COVID.

“We’re not seeing much of the loss of taste or smell, those sensations we’re not seeing much as of that as before. That was pretty much specific to COVID but right now the nasal congestion, the runny nose, those are going to be the ones that usually clue us that we need to go ahead and test them for COVID.”

Symptoms of the omicron variant haven’t been as aggressive as others so it’s slightly more difficult to detect before a test than previous variants.

Those recovering from COVID are advised to drink a lot of fluids like water, Sprite and juices, and they should avoid caffeine while sick if at all possible.

The best way to determine if you have COVID is to get tested, if you have been in contact with someone who tested positive.

