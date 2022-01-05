Governor Tate Reeves and state lawmakers facing many key issues in 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Tate Reeves is entering his third year as governor of Mississippi and he, along with state lawmakers, will face a litany of issues at the state capitol in Jackson.

Lawmakers have only 90 days to hash through a lot of key issues so they will certainly have their hands full and the governor will be watching very closely. Of all the issues, the one that will likely get the most attention is medical marijuana.

”There’s no doubt that I respect the will of the people and the will of the people went to the poll and said they wanted a medical marijuana program. I’ve told the legislature I’m more than willing to sign a true medical marijuana program.”

The Supreme Court threw out the results from the election legalizing the sale of medical marijuana. Reeves wants to legalize medical marijuana but said he will veto legislation in its current form cutting in half the proposed 3.5 grams.

“An individual can go to a physician, get a marijuana card which is good for an entire year and go to a little green building with a bud master who has eight hours of experience in education. He can give them enough marijuana, up to 11 joints a day, every day, for an entire year. I believe that’s closer to recreation than it is to medical,” said Reeves.

Another top issue is teacher pay. Reeves said it comes with merit. Over the last ten years, Mississippi’s high school graduation rates have increased from 72 percent to nearly 88 percent and the 4th grade reading level has gone from a 49th national ranking to 29th.

“We initially proposed $4300 per year. We did $1000 last year and we’re proposing an additional $3300 over the next couple of years,” said the governor. “We have the resources to do that and I’m hopeful the legislature acts early on getting additional pay in teachers pockets.”

The legislature is expected to look at redistricting within the state, which has the potential to impact elections and each lawmaker’s chances of being reelected.

“The congressional redistricting current proposed map increases Cong. Thompson’s area in the southwest part of the state. We’re looking at those maps and we’ll see what they ultimately decide upon. It doesn’t appear to significantly alter the makeup from a geographic standpoint from any of the four districts,” Reeves said.

Some of the other issues expected to be talked about this session include the ballot initiative process, cutting the state personal income tax, Medicaid expansion and how to spend nearly $2 billion in federal COVID relief funds.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.