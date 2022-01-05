Advertisement

Jones County ‘Most Wanted’ suspect arrested following foot pursuit

JCSD listed Riels as a "Most Wanted" suspect with a bench warrant for burglary, issued by the Jones County Circuit Court Judge.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County “Most Wanted” suspect has been arrested following a foot pursuit.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, narcotics agents executed a search warrant at a home in the Ovett community Tuesday night. They found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during the search.

32-year-old Jeremy Wayne Riels, of Ovett, fled the residence on foot, and narcotics agents chased him on foot, capturing him afterward.

JCSD listed Riels as a “Most Wanted” suspect with a bench warrant for burglary, issued by the Jones County Circuit Court Judge.

“I’ve said it before and I will say it again, if you run, you will just go to jail tired,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

Riels will be held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility as he awaits his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

