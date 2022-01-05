Advertisement

Lady Bulldogs get off to hot start in district play; Clarkdale boys hang on in overtime

The Enterprise Lady Bulldogs beat the Clarkdale Bulldogs 62-32 to be 1-0 in district play, while the Clarkdale boys beat Enterprise 81-77 in overtime.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Enterprise Lady Bulldogs beat the Clarkdale Bulldogs 62-32 to be 1-0 in district play, while the Clarkdale boys beat Enterprise 81-77 in overtime.

The Lady Bulldogs continue to have an incredible season as all sides of the ball were on another level on the road against Clarkdale. They are now 1-0 in district play.

The boys game took place after the girls and it was a true back and forth game. Enterprise started off with an early lead, but eventually Clarkdale’s defense and offense started to settle in. At one point in the first quarter, the Clarkdale Bulldogs were draining three after three and it resulted in Clarkdale extending their lead to double digits.

Enterprise would fight back and it would push the game to go to overtime. The Bulldogs tried to finish their comeback but Clarkdale was able to hold on and win the battle of the Bulldogs.

