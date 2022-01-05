Advertisement

Meridian police looking for David Smith

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said it has an active warrant on David Smith for aggravated assault.

Smith is wanted for a Nov. 29, 2021, shooting that happened at 3701 8th Street. A bystander working on a nearby building was struck by a bullet.

If you have any information about where Smith is, call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

