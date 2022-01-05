Mild today, then rain and possible wintry weather for Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Southerly winds will help our temps climb to near 60 degrees today. Old Man Winter’s grip has been firm on our area all week, but the grip briefly loosens up. So, enjoy near average highs today with isolated showers possible as a front moves into our area and stalls.

More showers are expected tonight, then rain is likely for Thursday. An area of low pressure will develop on the stalled front, then it’ll slide across our area. We’ll have highs in the mid-upper 50s with rain showers through the morning. Then, the low (and attached cold front) will cross and move east of our area...bringing another surge of much colder air. The colder air will catch up to the moisture for parts of our area (mainly north of I-20). So, Neshoba, Kemper, Sumter, and parts of Newton and Lauderdale counties could have a brief rain/snow mix for Thursday afternoon. Accumulations aren’t likely, and roads will be fine. Snow showers are more likely for Northern MS including Oxford, Tunica, Tupelo, etc.

However, temps will drop like a rock by Friday morning with temps in the 20s. Friday afternoon bring sunshine with highs near 50 degrees. Plan for a cold start to your Saturday with temps at or just below freezing, then a return southerly wind will allow temps to rebound into the 60s by the afternoon. It’ll be even warmer for Sunday with upper 60s, but showers & storms are likely as a cold front moves into our area.

Behind the front, temps drop again...with highs only in the 40s by Monday.

