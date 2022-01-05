Advertisement

Mississippi lt. governor tests positive for COVID

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has tested positive for COVID-19.

He will quarantine for 5 days. Officials said Hosemann, 74, has been vaccinated and received a booster shot.

A news release from his office said the lieutenant governor has no symptoms. Hosemann was tested Tuesday afternoon after learning he had been exposed to someone with COVID-19. He received his test results Wednesday.

This is the second time for Hosemann, who had the virus in 2020, early in the pandemic.

1/5/2022 10:03:01 AM (GMT -6:00)

