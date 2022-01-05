Mississippi lt. governor tests positive for COVID

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has tested positive for COVID-19.

He will quarantine for 5 days. Officials said Hosemann, 74, has been vaccinated and received a booster shot.

A news release from his office said the lieutenant governor has no symptoms. Hosemann was tested Tuesday afternoon after learning he had been exposed to someone with COVID-19. He received his test results Wednesday.

This is the second time for Hosemann, who had the virus in 2020, early in the pandemic.

