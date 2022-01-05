Mississippi lt. governor tests positive for COVID
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has tested positive for COVID-19.
He will quarantine for 5 days. Officials said Hosemann, 74, has been vaccinated and received a booster shot.
A news release from his office said the lieutenant governor has no symptoms. Hosemann was tested Tuesday afternoon after learning he had been exposed to someone with COVID-19. He received his test results Wednesday.
This is the second time for Hosemann, who had the virus in 2020, early in the pandemic.
1/5/2022 10:03:01 AM (GMT -6:00)
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.