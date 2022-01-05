MPD releases surveillance image connected to fatal shooting investigation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department asks the public for help in identifying the owner of the vehicle pictured.

The owner and/or occupants are wanted for questioning in the murder of Prentiss Sumler that happened at Highway Village Apartments Dec. 5, 2021.

If you have any information about the vehicle or the crime, contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

