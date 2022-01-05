Advertisement

NFL looks at contingency sites for Super Bowl amid COVID-19

LifeBrand signage at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers
LifeBrand signage at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL, not surprisingly in the midst of a rise in COVID-19 cases, has looked into other potential sites for next month’s Super Bowl.

That’s not unusual because the league does so every year. But with Los Angeles the site for this year’s title game, and restrictions increasing for attendance at indoor events, it has become more noteworthy.

“We plan on playing Super Bowl 56 as scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 13,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Wednesday. “As part of our standard contingency planning process that we conduct for all regular and postseason games, we have contacted several clubs to inquire about stadium availability in the event we cannot play the Super Bowl as scheduled due to weather-related issues or unforeseen circumstances.

“Our planning process for the Super Bowl in Los Angeles is ahead of schedule and we look forward to hosting the Super Bowl there to culminate another fantastic NFL season for our fans and clubs.”

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, reportedly is one of the facilities contacted. The stadium hosted the Rose Bowl in 2021 when it was switched from Pasadena because of COVID-19 restrictions in California.

Earlier Wednesday, the Grammy Awards were postponed indefinitely. They were scheduled for Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Jan. 31. Organizers cited health and safety concerns.

The Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium is scheduled for Feb. 13.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people are charged in the death of Tommie Warren, who police say was struck by a stray...
6 arrested in death of Tommie Warren of Philadelphia
The owner and/or occupants of this car are wanted for questioning in the murder of Prentiss...
MPD releases surveillance image connected to fatal shooting investigation
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing site in New York's Times Square on Dec. 13, 2021. The...
How to tell if you have a cold, the flu or COVID-19
Areas of rain could mix with slushy snow in spots on Thursday.
Slushy snow possible on Thursday for part of our area

Latest News

Alabama tight end Cameron Latu (81) celebrates after making a touchdown catch against...
Rematch blues: Bama tries to buck history in CFP title game
Ole Miss football practice at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 21,...
Ole Miss defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin to be hired by Texas A&M
FILE - This photo shows NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown (68) during a NASCAR Xfinity...
NASCAR rejects ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ cryptocurrency sponsorship, Brandonbilt Motorsports says
Lady Bulldogs get off to hot start in district play; Clarkdale boys hang on in overtime