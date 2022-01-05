Slushy snow possible on Thursday for part of our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our next weather maker will arrive with rain Thursday, and a couple of snow flakes could fly nearby. Again.

The snow isn’t a guarantee, and it is more likely north of our area. It is possible, however, that rain mixes with or changes to a slushy snow as it is tapering off on Thursday evening. Snow accumulation will not be significant, and it will be restricted to cold, grassy surfaces and the tops of vehicles. That’s if it accumulates at all.

It’s mostly rain that the majority of us will be dealing with on Thursday. Rain will increase between about 9 AM and noon, and it will fade to an end between 2 PM and 5 PM. Areas north of I-20 are most likely to see the change to snow if anyone sees it at all.

Our next twenty-four hours will be a transition toward a rainy Thursday. Specifically, we’ll be a little bit warmer with increasing clouds. Tonight will still be chilly, just not as chilly as last night. Beneath a mostly clear sky, the low temperature by morning will be near 34 degrees. Clouds will increase and build across the area on Wednesday. The high temperature will be near 63 degrees. The day will likely stay dry, but a stray shower is possible after dark.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.