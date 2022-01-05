Advertisement

Slushy snow possible on Thursday for part of our area

Areas of rain could mix with slushy snow in spots on Thursday.
Areas of rain could mix with slushy snow in spots on Thursday.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our next weather maker will arrive with rain Thursday, and a couple of snow flakes could fly nearby. Again.

The snow isn’t a guarantee, and it is more likely north of our area. It is possible, however, that rain mixes with or changes to a slushy snow as it is tapering off on Thursday evening. Snow accumulation will not be significant, and it will be restricted to cold, grassy surfaces and the tops of vehicles. That’s if it accumulates at all.

It’s mostly rain that the majority of us will be dealing with on Thursday. Rain will increase between about 9 AM and noon, and it will fade to an end between 2 PM and 5 PM. Areas north of I-20 are most likely to see the change to snow if anyone sees it at all.

Our next twenty-four hours will be a transition toward a rainy Thursday. Specifically, we’ll be a little bit warmer with increasing clouds. Tonight will still be chilly, just not as chilly as last night. Beneath a mostly clear sky, the low temperature by morning will be near 34 degrees. Clouds will increase and build across the area on Wednesday. The high temperature will be near 63 degrees. The day will likely stay dry, but a stray shower is possible after dark.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people are charged in the death of Tommie Warren, who police say was struck by a stray...
6 arrested in death of Tommie Warren of Philadelphia
Snow fell in East Mississippi Sunday night and people didn’t hesitate to share their fun
Snow falls in East Mississippi
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
The combined jackpots for Powerball® and Mega Millions® this week tops an estimated $784 million.
Mississippi Lottery player kicks off 2022 with $100,000 Powerball win
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza

Latest News

Weather - January 4, 2022
Weather - January 4, 2022
Temperature roller coaster this week
A temperature roller coaster this week
Weather - January 3, 2022
Weather - January 3, 2022
Low temperatures on Tuesday morning will be in the mid-20s.
Winter finally feels like winter