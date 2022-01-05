Advertisement

Total Pain Care team of the week: EMEPA Lineman

A special Total Pain Care team of the week as this team of the week is the EMEPA Lineman.
A special Total Pain Care team of the week as this team of the week is the EMEPA Lineman.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A special Total Pain Care team of the week as this team of the week is the EMEPA Lineman.

On January second, Meridian had one of the coldest nights for the winter. Almost three thousand residents of the Collinsville area lost power.

The EMEPA Lineman were on the scene as quickly as possible in an effort to restore power despite the harsh conditions.

Congratulations again to the EMEPA Lineman for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people are charged in the death of Tommie Warren, who police say was struck by a stray...
6 arrested in death of Tommie Warren of Philadelphia
Snow fell in East Mississippi Sunday night and people didn’t hesitate to share their fun
Snow falls in East Mississippi
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
The combined jackpots for Powerball® and Mega Millions® this week tops an estimated $784 million.
Mississippi Lottery player kicks off 2022 with $100,000 Powerball win
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza

Latest News

UWA Tigers celebrate in 84-74 victory.
UWA’s mens basketball team blazes through GSC rival Valdosta State
Ole Miss Loses Sugar Bowl
Ole Miss Loses to Baylor
Sugar Bowl Fans
Sugar Bowl Fans
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrates his sack of Carolina Panthers...
Jordan, Saints’ defense secure 18-10 win over Panthers