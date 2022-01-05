Total Pain Care team of the week: EMEPA Lineman

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A special Total Pain Care team of the week as this team of the week is the EMEPA Lineman.

On January second, Meridian had one of the coldest nights for the winter. Almost three thousand residents of the Collinsville area lost power.

The EMEPA Lineman were on the scene as quickly as possible in an effort to restore power despite the harsh conditions.

Congratulations again to the EMEPA Lineman for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.

