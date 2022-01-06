Advertisement

3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A mother and her 8-year-old son were shot and killed early Thursday morning in what sheriff’s deputies are calling a murder-suicide.

The bodies of 34-year-old Darrin Lamar Patton Jr., his girlfriend 29-year-old Derika Shanice McGhee and her son, 8-year-old Aiden Carter Williams were found in a home in the 9700 block of Charolais Drive in the Hinton Place subdivision.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene around 3 a.m.

Upon arrival they learned from several witness who had fled the home that an argument had taken place and that Patton was still inside with McGhee and her son and had possibly opened fire.

A Tactical Unit was called out and made entry into the residence.

The suspect and victims were located and according to the sheriff’s office, evidence suggests that Patton shot and killed McGhee and her son and then himself.

Darrin Lamar Patton Jr.
Darrin Lamar Patton Jr.(Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff's Office)

These are Tuscaloosa County’s first homicides of the year.

The tragedy is being investigated by the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit

