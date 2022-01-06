Advertisement

9-year-old shot, killed in Starkville

(WILX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting in Starkville has killed a 9-year-old child, according to WCBI.

Two shootings were reported before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, one at the Brookville Garden Apartments on Everglade Avenue and another on Santa Anita Avenue.

The child was shot and killed while inside a vehicle on Santa Anita Avenue.

Oktibbeha County coroner Michael Hunt later identified him as Lasang Kemp Jr.

That vehicle is believed to be associated with a person targeted in the shooting on Everglade Avenue.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner and/or occupants of this car are wanted for questioning in the murder of Prentiss...
MPD releases surveillance image connected to fatal shooting investigation
David Smith is wanted for a Nov. 29, 2021, shooting that happened at 3701 8th Street. A...
Meridian police looking for David Smith
As COVID-19 cases begin to increase and new variants are discovered it is becoming more...
COVID-19 or the common cold?
Areas of rain could mix with slushy snow in spots on Thursday.
Slushy snow possible on Thursday for part of our area
Lauderdale County students will return to campus in a staggered fashion.
Laud. Co. School District announces return plan

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: More record-breaking case totals as omicron variant surges
Showers today before the cold returns
Umbrella weather today, then get ready for winter’s chill to return
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
The new legislative session began on Tuesday. At the top of the list for state lawmakers to...
‘The people of Mississippi are ready for it’: Medical marijuana advocates hopeful legislators will pass bill