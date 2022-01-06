Colder weather invades behind exiting rain

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The rain has exited our area, now in comes another blast of wintry cold.

Low temperatures on Friday morning will be in the mid-20. Tonight will cool beneath a clearing sky into the upper 20s by midnight. The low temperature will average near 25 degrees. Remember that dressing in several warm layers of clothing topped with a heavy coat is more effective at keeping you warm than just the heavy coat. That is especially important if you will be out in the cold for long periods of time. Friday will be mostly sunny. After that bitter start, we’ll warm to the upper 30s through midday. The high temperature will be just 45 degrees.

Our next weather maker will mean widespread rain on Sunday. The rain can fall heavily at times. This is not a situation that strongly suggests severe thunderstorms, however, conditions may be marginally favorable for a strong storm or two in localized cases.

We’ll warm as Sunday’s storm system approaches. We’ll cool off again behind that storm system. We will begin warming again on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of our next rain maker, which is on track to arrive Thursday night or Friday.

