Advertisement

Colder weather invades behind exiting rain

The rain has exited our area, and now the cold air is invading.
The rain has exited our area, and now the cold air is invading.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The rain has exited our area, now in comes another blast of wintry cold.

Low temperatures on Friday morning will be in the mid-20. Tonight will cool beneath a clearing sky into the upper 20s by midnight. The low temperature will average near 25 degrees. Remember that dressing in several warm layers of clothing topped with a heavy coat is more effective at keeping you warm than just the heavy coat. That is especially important if you will be out in the cold for long periods of time. Friday will be mostly sunny. After that bitter start, we’ll warm to the upper 30s through midday. The high temperature will be just 45 degrees.

Our next weather maker will mean widespread rain on Sunday. The rain can fall heavily at times. This is not a situation that strongly suggests severe thunderstorms, however, conditions may be marginally favorable for a strong storm or two in localized cases.

We’ll warm as Sunday’s storm system approaches. We’ll cool off again behind that storm system. We will begin warming again on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of our next rain maker, which is on track to arrive Thursday night or Friday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With a wedding ceremony at noon on Jan. 1, Kitten Kay Sera was the first person to marry a color.
Woman marries the color pink in historic Vegas wedding
The owner and/or occupants of this car are wanted for questioning in the murder of Prentiss...
MPD releases surveillance image connected to fatal shooting investigation
David Smith is wanted for a Nov. 29, 2021, shooting that happened at 3701 8th Street. A...
Meridian police looking for David Smith
As COVID-19 cases begin to increase and new variants are discovered it is becoming more...
COVID-19 or the common cold?
Lauderdale County students will return to campus in a staggered fashion.
Laud. Co. School District announces return plan

Latest News

DIFFERENT FULL MOON NICKNAMES
Nicknames for the moon
Showers today before the cold returns
Umbrella weather today, then get ready for winter’s chill to return
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - January 6th, 2022
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - January 6th, 2022
Weather - January 5, 2022
Weather - January 5, 2022