DA: Miss. child’s innocence lost after alleged kidnap, rape by 2 men

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The District Attorney of Jefferson Davis County says that a child’s innocence was lost after they were allegedly kidnapped and raped repeatedly by two men last week.

The incident took place when a two-year-old was allegedly abducted from Jefferson Davis County by Keldrick J. Magee, 33, and Kim Lodge, 62.

The boy was reported missing Thursday night around 8:55 p.m. and was found the next day at an apartment complex in a neighboring county. It is believed that he was dropped off at the apartment complex by their alleged abductors.

Magee, also known as K.K., has been charged with four counts of rape, one count of sexual battery and one count of kidnapping. Lodge has been charged with two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping.

Investigators say each man is charged with one count for each time he allegedly assaulted the child.

“The actions of these two individuals were horrendous with what was done to this 2-year-old,” stated DA Hal Kittrell in a press conference Thursday.

Kittrell revealed that the child was treated in the hospital due to injuries sustained during the attack, which officials believe took place Thursday night into Friday morning.

Kittrell also said that the 2-year-old’s innocence was lost and that “anybody who does this to a child does not deserve to be among us.”

It is not currently known if there was a connection between the child and the two charged.

