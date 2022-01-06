Advertisement

House GOP backs end of handgun permit requirement

Republicans in the Alabama House of Representatives say abolishing the permit requirement to...
Republicans in the Alabama House of Representatives say abolishing the permit requirement to carry a concealed handgun will be among their top priorities in the upcoming legislative session.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Republicans in the Alabama House of Representatives say abolishing the permit requirement to carry a concealed handgun will be among their top priorities in the upcoming legislative session.

The Alabama House Republican Caucus on Wednesday announced a legislative agenda that includes the so-called “constitutional carry” legislation. The proposal would do away with the requirement to get a concealed carry permit.

The backing increases the chances of the passage for the proposal that has been introduced unsuccessfully for several years at the Alabama Statehouse but drew opposition from law enforcement and condemnation from gun safety advocates.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner and/or occupants of this car are wanted for questioning in the murder of Prentiss...
MPD releases surveillance image connected to fatal shooting investigation
David Smith is wanted for a Nov. 29, 2021, shooting that happened at 3701 8th Street. A...
Meridian police looking for David Smith
As COVID-19 cases begin to increase and new variants are discovered it is becoming more...
COVID-19 or the common cold?
Areas of rain could mix with slushy snow in spots on Thursday.
Slushy snow possible on Thursday for part of our area
Lauderdale County students will return to campus in a staggered fashion.
Laud. Co. School District announces return plan

Latest News

The new legislative session began on Tuesday. At the top of the list for state lawmakers to...
‘The people of Mississippi are ready for it’: Medical marijuana advocates hopeful legislators will pass bill
Joint Congressional Redistricting and Legislative Reapportionment Committees chairman Rep. Jim...
Mississippi House poised to vote on congressional remapping
Lawmaker discuss State Capitol safety protocol following Lt. Governor’s positive COVID test
Lawmakers discuss State Capitol safety protocol following Lt. Governor’s positive COVID test
Taylor addresses Dothan Kiwanis Club members on January 8, 2020.
Taylor drops out of U.S. Senate race, endorses Durant