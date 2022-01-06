Laud. Co. School District announces return plan
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Students in the Lauderdale County School District will return after winter break on a staggered schedule.
Those with last names starting with A-K go back Thursday, Jan. 6. Students whose names start with L-Z return Friday, Jan. 7.
All students will return to campus Monday, Jan. 11.
|The district said safety is a top priority and it shared these reminders:
|Masks are strongly encouraged in some areas on campuses including inside classrooms, buildings, indoor athletic events and when social distancing is not possible.
