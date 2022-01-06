Advertisement

Laud. Co. School District announces return plan

Lauderdale County students will return to campus in a staggered fashion.
Lauderdale County students will return to campus in a staggered fashion.(Lauderdale County School District)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Students in the Lauderdale County School District will return after winter break on a staggered schedule.

Those with last names starting with A-K go back Thursday, Jan. 6. Students whose names start with L-Z return Friday, Jan. 7.

All students will return to campus Monday, Jan. 11.

The district said safety is a top priority and it shared these reminders:
Masks are strongly encouraged in some areas on campuses including inside classrooms, buildings, indoor athletic events and when social distancing is not possible.

Masks are strongly encouraged in some areas on campuses.
Masks are strongly encouraged in some areas on campuses.(Lauderdale County School District)

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people are charged in the death of Tommie Warren, who police say was struck by a stray...
6 arrested in death of Tommie Warren of Philadelphia
The owner and/or occupants of this car are wanted for questioning in the murder of Prentiss...
MPD releases surveillance image connected to fatal shooting investigation
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing site in New York's Times Square on Dec. 13, 2021. The...
How to tell if you have a cold, the flu or COVID-19
Areas of rain could mix with slushy snow in spots on Thursday.
Slushy snow possible on Thursday for part of our area

Latest News

Rain is likely for Thursday, but the end is trending away from a change to snow.
Snow is unlikely, but rain is still is expected Thursday
Lauderdale County Youth Justice Center on 20th St. Extension in Meridian.
Judge discusses abuse, neglect cases in Lauderdale County
COVID-19
Mississippi’s record-breaking day compared to last year
As COVID-19 cases begin to increase and new variants are discovered it is becoming more...
COVID-19 or the common cold?