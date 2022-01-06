Mississippi House approves congressional remap

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Mississippi House has approved a plan to redraw the state’s four congressional districts. The 76-42 vote Thursday was mostly along party lines.

Republicans and one independent were in favor and Democrats and one independent were opposed.

The plan expands the territory of Mississippi’s only majority-Black U.S. House district because the 2020 Census showed the district lost population during the previous decade.

The incumbent in the 2nd District is Democrat Bennie Thompson. He wanted additional territory in the densely populated Jackson area. Instead, the plan would give four additional rural counties in the southwestern corner of the state.

The Democrat leader in the House, Rep. Robert Johnson, said the outcome was disappointing.

“The so-called ‘Magnolia 1 plan’ adds 80 miles to Congressional District 2, creating a district that stretches from the northern tip of the state to the bottom southwest corner of the state, making it more than 300 miles long and creating a district that takes up more than 40% of the geographic area of the state. This map incorporates counties into CD2 that lost population, which doesn’t make any sense. If this map passes, it will make it virtually impossible for anyone to effectively and efficiently represent the second district.

