Mississippi House approves congressional remap

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Mississippi House has approved a plan to redraw the state’s four congressional districts. The 76-42 vote Thursday was mostly along party lines.

Republicans and one independent were in favor and Democrats and one independent were opposed.

The plan expands the territory of Mississippi’s only majority-Black U.S. House district because the 2020 Census showed the district lost population during the previous decade.

The incumbent in the 2nd District is Democrat Bennie Thompson. He wanted additional territory in the densely populated Jackson area. Instead, the plan would give four additional rural counties in the southwestern corner of the state.

The Democrat leader in the House, Rep. Robert Johnson, said the outcome was disappointing.

