NE Lauderdale football announces Dillon Mitchell as head coach

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale announced Dillon Mitchell to be the new head football coach on Thursday.

Mitchell was with Louisville high school as the offensive coordinator for the past three years and helped them win the 4A state championship in 2020.

With this new chapter, Mitchell wants to set a tone right out of the gate.

“We want to be tough, we want to be physical and disciplined,” coach Mitchell said. “We want to attach every single day with a championship mindset and we gotta win off the field before winning on the field. We got to be great students, we gotta be pillars in the school and that’s what I want to start day one,” he said.

Dillon Mitchell’s father is Jamie Mitchell, who was a coach for over 25 years in Mississippi with teams including Starkville, Olive Branch, and many others. With football being such a big part of his life, coach Mitchell is excited to start.

“It’s everything. It’s who I am. You know, I don’t have that many other hobbies. I do a little bit of hunting and fishing, but football is what I do and I just can’t wait to get started.

It was a unanimous decision at the school district and it will officially go into effect on February 1st, 2022.

