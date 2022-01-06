Advertisement

Neshoba Co. teen dies after accidental shooting

Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark confirmed that a 15-year-old died Monday after the accidental...
Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark confirmed that a 15-year-old died Monday after the accidental discharge of a firearm near the Dixon community.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark confirmed that a 15-year-old died Monday after the discharge of a firearm near the Dixon community.

The sheriff said the victim and a 12-year-old were looking at a shotgun while there were no adults in the house when the gun discharged, striking the teen in the back. Other teenagers there called 911 but also got the victim in a car to meet the ambulance at Williamsville, but the victim did not survive.

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is continuing an investigation but no one has been charged because the initial finding is the shooting was accidental.

