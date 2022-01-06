Nicknames for the moon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Full moons happen monthly (and sometimes twice in a calendar month), but did you know that there were special names for them (depending on the month)?

According to space.com and the Old Farmer’s Almanac, hundreds of years ago, some Native American tribes would nickname the full moons to help keep track of the seasons. So, let’s go ahead and take a look at some of those nicknames:

JANUARY- WOLF MOON

It was nicknamed this because the wolf packs were a bit more active in the villages back in ancient times.

FEBRUARY- SNOW MOON

It’s nicknamed the snow moon because usually you have heaviest amounts of snow during February.

MARCH- WORM MOON

It’s nicknamed this because the ground thaws and the earthworms start to appear.

APRIL- PINK MOON / MAY- FLOWER MOON

April is nicknamed the pink moon because the flowers start blooming, and the may full moon is nicknamed the flower moon because the flowers are more abundant.

JUNE- STRAWBERRY MOON

It’s nicknamed the strawberry moon because it marks the strawberry harvesting season.

JULY- BUCK MOON

It’s nicknamed this because the buck’s antlers start growing.

AUGUST- STURGEON MOON

It’s nicknamed this because tribes named the moon after the popular fish that filled the lakes at that time.

SEPTEMBER- HARVEST MOON / OCTOBER- HUNTER’S MOON

The September full moon is nicknamed the harvest moon because it’s the closest full moon to the beginning of fall, and the October full moon is nicknamed the hunter’s moon because it’s prime hunting season.

NOVEMBER- BEAVER MOON / DECEMBER- COLD MOON

It’s nicknamed this because beavers become a bit more active as they prep for winter, and the December full moon is nicknamed the cold moon because that’s when winter’s grip starts to become a bit more firm.

