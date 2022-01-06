Advertisement

Omicron variant now the most dominant COVID strain in Mississippi

A sign was posted at the front of this CVS pharmacy at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Monday,...
A sign was posted at the front of this CVS pharmacy at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. It was widely reported that the at-home COVID-19 tests were in very short supply throughout the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Quentin Smith
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of positive COVID cases are on the rise all throughout the state - and a big reason why is the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

In fact, it has now surpassed Delta as the most dominant variant in Mississippi.

Get this, numbers from the State Department of Health show roughly 62 percent of cases are Omicron, compared to the roughly 38 percent of cases being Delta.

Medical experts say the reason the variant is so prevalent is because of how contagious it is and its ability to invade our immune system.

But just how long will this variant continue to sweep through the state? Here’s what one doctor has to say about that:

”You certainly hope that by the end of January we will have peaked, though there are estimates from some people that it could go a little bit longer than that,” he said. “We hope it’s not going to carry over into a larger time frame, because everyone will have been infected if it goes on too long.”

Last week, we showed you the long lines outside health care clinics where people were waiting to get a COVID test.

According to an analysis from the State Department of Health, roughly 154-thousand COVID tests were given out last week.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner and/or occupants of this car are wanted for questioning in the murder of Prentiss...
MPD releases surveillance image connected to fatal shooting investigation
David Smith is wanted for a Nov. 29, 2021, shooting that happened at 3701 8th Street. A...
Meridian police looking for David Smith
As COVID-19 cases begin to increase and new variants are discovered it is becoming more...
COVID-19 or the common cold?
Areas of rain could mix with slushy snow in spots on Thursday.
Slushy snow possible on Thursday for part of our area
Lauderdale County students will return to campus in a staggered fashion.
Laud. Co. School District announces return plan

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: More record-breaking case totals as omicron variant surges
The new legislative session began on Tuesday. At the top of the list for state lawmakers to...
‘The people of Mississippi are ready for it’: Medical marijuana advocates hopeful legislators will pass bill
Rio de Janeiro cancels some Carnival events over COVID surge
More big entertainment events are shifting gears as the omicron variant continues to spread.
Hollywood Minute: Grammys delayed, Sundance goes virtual due to omicron
Despite the surge, the Biden administration provided billions of dollars to fund resources for...
Major school districts stop in-person learning amid COVID surge