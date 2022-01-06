Update: No charge being filed in Meridian shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police were called to a shooting in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

MPD said a male was injured in the lower legs. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

Sgt. Heather Luebbers said late Thursday afternoon the victim does not want to press charges. The MPD indicated earlier that the victim and the shooter are related.

