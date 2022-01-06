Advertisement

Update: No charge being filed in Meridian shooting

Meridian police were called to a shooting in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
Meridian police were called to a shooting in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue Thursday at 12:30 p.m.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police were called to a shooting in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

MPD said a male was injured in the lower legs. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

Sgt. Heather Luebbers said late Thursday afternoon the victim does not want to press charges. The MPD indicated earlier that the victim and the shooter are related.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With a wedding ceremony at noon on Jan. 1, Kitten Kay Sera was the first person to marry a color.
Woman marries the color pink in historic Vegas wedding
The owner and/or occupants of this car are wanted for questioning in the murder of Prentiss...
MPD releases surveillance image connected to fatal shooting investigation
David Smith is wanted for a Nov. 29, 2021, shooting that happened at 3701 8th Street. A...
Meridian police looking for David Smith
As COVID-19 cases begin to increase and new variants are discovered it is becoming more...
COVID-19 or the common cold?
Lauderdale County students will return to campus in a staggered fashion.
Laud. Co. School District announces return plan

Latest News

Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark confirmed that a 15-year-old died Monday after the accidental...
Neshoba Co. teen dies after accidental shooting
DIFFERENT FULL MOON NICKNAMES
Nicknames for the moon
The Mississippi House has approved a plan to redraw the state’s four congressional districts.
Mississippi House approves congressional remap
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: More record-breaking case totals as omicron variant surges