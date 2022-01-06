Promising economic growth in the Queen City

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Business is beginning to boom in the Queen City as more retail stores have started having more interest in the community.

Community Development Director Craig Hitt spoke about the new possibilities for the city, “We have activity that is looking at Meridian. Of course, we’ve got one new shopping center strip that’s underway now in construction and we have been in contact with other developers that are looking at potentially doing some renovation to existing buildings or building new buildings beginning in 2022 so we’re real excited about the possibilities.”

Starbucks is the newest business making its way to Meridian. Local developers had a big hand in bringing Starbucks to town.

“They found a piece of property and were able to purchase it and were able to secure Starbucks and are working with some others. In fact, I had a call yesterday with a realtor who was looking for some information on that site and I was able to point them to the developers.”

Even local business owners are excited to see what new business does for them. Robbie Hales, owner of the Liberty Shop is one of those excited business owners.

“It’s always a positive thing when new people come to town and see what we see as old established businesses because we’ve here 47 years starting this year, so it always helps the economy. It’s so interesting and nice to see people walking along the sidewalks that have maybe never been here so it’s always a good thing, it’s always a positive thing to see new coming to our town.”

