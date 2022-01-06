Snow is unlikely, but rain is still is expected Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rain is on the way for Thursday. Earlier forecasts showed some potential for a change to snow in spots as the rain faded to an end.

That no longer appears to be the case. The forecast started trending more rainy and less snowy on Tuesday night. That trend has held on, and now the rain is expected to end without the change over to snow. Rather, snow will pass well north of us over the northern part of Mississippi and Alabama. Even there, it will be a slushy snow that may mix with cold rain, and it will likely melt rather than accumulate.

This evening will be cloudy by dry. The low temperature by morning will be near 48 degrees. Rain will increase after 2 AM. Thursday will be cloudy with rain. The high temperatures will range from lower 50s well north of I-20 to . That high will happen around noon, and the afternoon will turn colder. We’ll cool into the 30s, so be sure you have jackets and coats, even if you don’t need them first thing in the morning. Rainfall amounts will be as high as a quarter inch in spots. Most areas will get closer to a tenth of an inch of rain.

Our next weather maker will mean heavy rain and thunderstorms for Sunday.

