State names new director, deputy director of Homeland Security

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A former assistant U.S. attorney for the state’s Southern District was named Thursday to be the new director of the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security. And, the former Homeland Security operations director has been appointed deputy director for the agency.

The new director, Baxter Kruger, prosecuted criminal matters ranging from violent crimes to white-collar crimes when he worked for the Southern District of Mississippi, Criminal Division.

James Brinson, the new deputy director, previously served as the operations director of the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security and has 17 years of related experience.

