Advertisement

Taco Bell to offer monthly taco subscription

Taco Bell is selling a $10 monthly taco subscription for members of its reward program.
Taco Bell is selling a $10 monthly taco subscription for members of its reward program.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Lovers of Taco Bell can get a discount when they prepay for their daily fix.

The fast-food chain is rolling out a new subscription service called the Taco Lover’s Pass.

For $10 month, customers can get one taco a day for 30 straight days.

A variety of tacos are offered with the subscription, including soft tacos, crunchy tacos, and the popular Doritos Locos tacos.

Customers can sign up for the Taco Lover’s Pass starting Thursday, but only if they are members of the restaurant’s rewards program and have downloaded its app.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner and/or occupants of this car are wanted for questioning in the murder of Prentiss...
MPD releases surveillance image connected to fatal shooting investigation
David Smith is wanted for a Nov. 29, 2021, shooting that happened at 3701 8th Street. A...
Meridian police looking for David Smith
As COVID-19 cases begin to increase and new variants are discovered it is becoming more...
COVID-19 or the common cold?
Areas of rain could mix with slushy snow in spots on Thursday.
Slushy snow possible on Thursday for part of our area
Lauderdale County students will return to campus in a staggered fashion.
Laud. Co. School District announces return plan

Latest News

Jalayne Sutherland received a letter from Queen Elizabeth after dressing up as her for Halloween.
Queen Elizabeth sends letter to toddler who dressed like her for Halloween
Novak Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo.
Tennis star Djokovic fights deportation from Australia over vaccination rules
President Joe Biden spoke at the U.S. Capitol one year after a pro-Trump mob attacked.
Biden decries ‘big lie,’ blames Trump for Capitol insurrection
Showers today before the cold returns
Umbrella weather today, then get ready for winter’s chill to return
President Joe Biden spoke at the U.S. Capitol one year after a pro-Trump mob attacked.
Biden on Jan. 6: Can't love country only when you win