Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada chooses Auburn

Zach Calzada
Zach Calzada(Source: GRAY TV)
By Caroline Grace
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUBURN, AL. (WTVM) - Former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada will transfer to Auburn for the 2022-23 football season.

Calzada, a native of Sugar Hill, Georgia, played in 12 games as a sophomore during the 2021 season. He stepped in for the Aggies in Week 2 of the regular season for the injured Haynes King.

Calzada would lead the Aggies to seven more victories, including a thrilling win over top ranked Alabama on October 9th at Kyle Field.

Calzada, who will be a junior, will add much needed depth to the Auburn quarterback roster following the transfer of Bo Nix to Oregon.

Auburn quarterbacks coach Austin Davis was the first to announce the transfer via his Instagram account. Calzada shared the same photo on his personal Twitter account moments later on Thursday afternoon.

