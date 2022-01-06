Advertisement

Two Southern Miss women’s basketball games postponed

The Golden Eagles will now face Louisiana Tech on January 16
The Golden Eagles will now face Louisiana Tech on January 16(WDAM Sports)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Southern Miss women’s basketball’s game on Thursday against UTSA, as well as its game Saturday against UTEP, have each been postponed due to COVID cases within the UTSA and UTEP programs. Makeup dates for the games - both originally scheduled to be played at home - are yet to be announced.

As a result, the Golden Eagles and Louisiana Tech have moved up their game to 2 pm on Sunday, January 9, in Ruston. That game was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 16.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With a wedding ceremony at noon on Jan. 1, Kitten Kay Sera was the first person to marry a color.
Woman marries the color pink in historic Vegas wedding
The owner and/or occupants of this car are wanted for questioning in the murder of Prentiss...
MPD releases surveillance image connected to fatal shooting investigation
David Smith is wanted for a Nov. 29, 2021, shooting that happened at 3701 8th Street. A...
Meridian police looking for David Smith
As COVID-19 cases begin to increase and new variants are discovered it is becoming more...
COVID-19 or the common cold?
Lauderdale County students will return to campus in a staggered fashion.
Laud. Co. School District announces return plan

Latest News

Northeast Lauderdale announced Dillon Mitchell to be the new head football coach on Thursday.
NE Lauderdale football announces Dillon Mitchell as head coach
Courtesy: Fox Sports/Twitter: @NFLonCBS
Bucs make it official: terminate Antonio Brown’s contract
Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) reacts to hitting a go-ahead 3-point shot to give...
No. 18 Tennessee tops Ole Miss 66-60 in overtime
Alabama wide receiver Shatarius Williams (31) celebrates the teams win after the Southeastern...
Flawed but resilient, No. 1 Alabama peaking at right time
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) works against Alabama during the second half of the...
With ‘relentless recruiting,’ Bama, UGA build all-star teams