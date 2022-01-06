Advertisement

Umbrella weather today, then get ready for winter’s chill to return

Showers today before the cold returns
Showers today before the cold returns(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An area of low pressure and a cold front will cross our area today. Rain is likely around Midday as the front crosses, then expect breezy conditions with the NW wind ushering in some much colder air. It looks like we’ll miss the chance for wintry precip outside of maybe a sleet pellet or two for parts of Neshoba / Kemper counties.
The best chance for wintry weather will be across northern MS where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect .

Highs will hover near 60 degrees before the front crosses, then temps will fall off at a good pace behind the front. So, by 4pm-5pm, temps will be well into the 40s with the wind making it feel even colder. Overnight, temps drop into the frigid 20s. So, make sure to crank up the heat tonight, keep the pets inside, and let the faucets drip.

Bundle up for Friday because the bitter cold morning will only be replaced with a chilly afternoon as highs stay in the 40s. Saturday morning will start in the 20s, but a return southerly wind should help temps rebound into the low 60s. Then, Sunday brings upper 60s, but it’ll also bring a likely chance for showers & storms as our next storm system moves in.

Next week, we’ll continue with a temperature roller coaster. Highs fall back into the 40s for Monday, but temps gradually warm to near 60 degrees by Midweek.

