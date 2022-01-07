Advertisement

ADPH: More than 957K positive COVID-19 cases

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 957,848 positive COVID-19 cases in Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 16,585 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama.

In the last 7 days, 95,773 people have been tested and 41,727 positive cases have been reported.

The health department is no longer reporting presumed recoveries in Alabama. This is the statement from ADPH:

The goal in data presentation is to provide the most accurate reflection of the pandemic’s effect on the population. As part of this visualization, a number of categories were used, including defining parameters for presumed recoveries.

Early in the pandemic, persons were presumed to have recovered from COVID-19 if they had not died more than a month after their illness onset or test date. With more recent developments in this pandemic, this estimate is less accurate. A small percentage of persons may become reinfected; and such persons could be counted twice. Additionally, some people experience a variety of post-COVID conditions more than a month after initial infection, even if they were asymptomatic. Thus, it may not be appropriate to classify persons with persistent or late onset symptoms as recovered. Post-COVID conditions are not reportable to public health at this time, so ADPH does not have data for these patients.

As the category, presumed recoveries, is not reflective of current information, ADPH will remove this category from the dashboard effective 05/27/21. Additional information may be provided in the future as we gather more data on this pandemic.

As of Jan. 6, there are currently 1,459 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Alabama began administering the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 15, 2020 and the Moderna vaccine shortly followed. A single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine was approved by the FDA Feb. 27, 2021. As of Jan. 7, 2021, there have been 5,494,252 vaccines administered.

Below you will find WBRC’s interactive mapping tool that allows you to see vaccination and COVID-19 case numbers in your area, around the state and around the country.

We also have a new COVID-19 tracker map (SOURCE: Johns Hopkins University) that tracks current hot spots by tracking the average of new cases reported weekly:

Below, you’ll find a dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health. You can also view the dashboard by clicking here. You can learn more about Alabama’s administered vaccines by clicking here.

The map below, provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health, is a risk indicator for each county in the state. You can also view more of these details by clicking here.

You can find full coronavirus coverage from WBRC FOX6 News by clicking here.

