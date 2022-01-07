Bridge Street Grill survives during tough times

ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) -

If you’ve ever been in the restaurant business or known anyone who has been, you know it’s not an easy business to succeed in. That’s been especially true over the past couple of years as the COVID pandemic has hit the restaurant business very hard.

The Bridge Street Grill in Enterprise is a great story of survival. After opening in January 2020, it was affected by state closures two months later due to COVID. That was followed by a first a few months later, shutting the doors for another year. However, the restaurant has persevered and is looking to add on later this year.

”It’s going to be a bakery at some point in the future,” said Shane Simmons, Co-Owner of Bridge Street Grill. “Our goal is to get it open sometime in 2020. We’ll sale donuts, pies and cakes and all the goodies that people like. There are still several items that we don’t have that we’re still trying to get that’s taking a long time to get those pieces of equipment in. Once we get those pieces of equipment in, we’ll have all the pieces of the puzzle that we need and we’ll be hopefully to get it open and get it operating within the next few months.”

The Bridge Street Grill is open every day except Saturday.

