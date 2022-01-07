City of Meridian Arrest Report January 5, 2022
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JOE BESTER III
|1981
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|FREDERICA D LANIER
|1990
|4219 22ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
PETIT LARCENY
|JORDAN K FARLEY
|1999
|21282 LESLIE DR LAKEVIEW, AL
|SHOPLIFTING
|RAVEN BOSCH
|1999
|21282 LESLIE DR LAKEVIEW, AL
|SHOPLIFTING
|DERRICK J SUMRALL
|1978
|383 BRIARWOOD RD MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|MICHAEL C RUSSELL
|1981
|1202 HILLVIEW DR S MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|TRAVIS R REED
|1983
|5892 JOHNSON LOOP RD TOOMSUBA, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
|JAMES J HODGES
|1997
|2015 MOSBY RD APT D3 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
PETIT LARCENY
|TANESHA POPE
|1990
|2652 ST LUKE ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|JASON M BUSBY
|1982
|9058 WESTWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|MAGHEN THRASHER
|1984
|1526 CARL HARPER RD MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|AHMAD MARTIN
|1992
|3539 MARY TAYLOR RD BIRMINGHAM, AL
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 3, 2021 at 6:00 AM to January 5, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:42 AM on January 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:52 AM on January 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2400 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.