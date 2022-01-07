Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report January 5, 2022

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JOE BESTER III1981HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
FREDERICA D LANIER19904219 22ND ST MERIDIAN, MSTELEPHONE HARASSMENT
PETIT LARCENY
JORDAN K FARLEY199921282 LESLIE DR LAKEVIEW, ALSHOPLIFTING
RAVEN BOSCH199921282 LESLIE DR LAKEVIEW, ALSHOPLIFTING
DERRICK J SUMRALL1978383 BRIARWOOD RD MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
MICHAEL C RUSSELL19811202 HILLVIEW DR S MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TRAVIS R REED19835892 JOHNSON LOOP RD TOOMSUBA, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
JAMES J HODGES19972015 MOSBY RD APT D3 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
PETIT LARCENY
TANESHA POPE19902652 ST LUKE ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
JASON M BUSBY19829058 WESTWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MAGHEN THRASHER19841526 CARL HARPER RD MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
AHMAD MARTIN19923539 MARY TAYLOR RD BIRMINGHAM, ALDISORDERLY CONDUCT

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 3, 2021 at 6:00 AM to January 5, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:42 AM on January 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:52 AM on January 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2400 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

