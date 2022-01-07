City of Meridian Arrest Report January 6, 2022

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 3:45 AM on January 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4600 block of 8thStreet. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 5:55 PM on January 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of 6thStreet. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.