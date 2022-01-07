City of Meridian Arrest Report January 6, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CIERA C FALCONER
|1991
|537 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|LACHACHA L PATTON
|1976
|2710 11TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 5, 2021 at 6:00 AM to January 6, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 3:45 AM on January 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4600 block of 8thStreet. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 5:55 PM on January 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of 6thStreet. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.