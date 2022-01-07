City of Meridian Arrest Report January 7, 2022

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 10:45 AM on January 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of 65th Avenue. Entry was gained through door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the call.

At 12:20 PM on January 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.