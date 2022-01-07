Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report January 7, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
VERA RACHAEL HICKS19761725 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
MARY SPEARS19821318 19TH ST LOT L8 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
VALENSIA V HAIRSTON19851701 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSFALSE REPORTING OF A CRIME
LEQUISHA S TAYLOR1993503 54TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 6, 2022 at 6:00 AM to January 7, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 10:45 AM on January 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of 65th Avenue. Entry was gained through door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the call.
At 12:20 PM on January 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Most Read

With a wedding ceremony at noon on Jan. 1, Kitten Kay Sera was the first person to marry a color.
Woman marries the color pink in historic Vegas wedding
Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark confirmed that a 15-year-old died Monday after the accidental...
Neshoba Co. teen dies after accidental shooting
Meridian police were called to a shooting in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
One injured in Meridian shooting
The Meridian Police Department is asking for help in identifying two people in connection to an...
MPD seeks information for burglary investigation
Starbucks on Frontage Road
Promising economic growth in the Queen City

Latest News

Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 6, 2022
Docket 2
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 5, 2022
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 7, 2022
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 6, 2022