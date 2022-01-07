City of Meridian Arrest Report January 7, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|VERA RACHAEL HICKS
|1976
|1725 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|MARY SPEARS
|1982
|1318 19TH ST LOT L8 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|VALENSIA V HAIRSTON
|1985
|1701 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|FALSE REPORTING OF A CRIME
|LEQUISHA S TAYLOR
|1993
|503 54TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 6, 2022 at 6:00 AM to January 7, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 10:45 AM on January 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of 65th Avenue. Entry was gained through door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the call.
At 12:20 PM on January 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.