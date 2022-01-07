Advertisement

COVID surge expected to continue

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local health providers aren’t expecting the winter surge of COVID-19 to die down any time soon for our area.

Mississippi recorded over 6,000 new COVID cases as of Thursday, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Nurse Practitioner, Erica Glover said her practice has seen many positive cases in the city this week, especially with the holiday season-ending. And with flu season also taking place, Glover stresses the importance of wearing a mask, getting vaccinated, and completing a 5-day quarantine if you test positive for COVID.

“We’re in the middle of flu season so on top of COVID and flu there is a possibility that you can get both of them. So, we do test for covid and flu. So far, we haven’t seen any flu. We’ve seen all COVID. Of the COVID tests we’ve given out, and this is our first week being open, I would say about 70% of the people we’ve tested have been positive,” said Nurse Practitioner Associates of Meridian, Family Nurse Practitioner, Erica Glover.

“I expect it to surge. Although you’re vaccinated which is very important, and we stress vaccination. It’s very important and I can’t stress enough to wear your mask. I know a lot of people may get tested for COVID and they get this false sense of security but what people don’t realize is there may be a 2-to-14-day window that COVID can still show up in your body. So even though you may show test positive today. Two weeks later you may have a positive test or if you test negative for COVID today two weeks later you may still have a positive test,” said Glover.

47% of Lauderdale County’s population is fully vaccinated.

