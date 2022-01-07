Former Miss. VA employee sentenced for stealing

GULFPORT, Miss. (WTOK) - A Saucier man has been sentenced to serve 12 months in federal prison for stealing government property. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Chad Jacob, 55, was also ordered to pay a $40,000 fine and $23,584 in restitution to the VA.

Court documents showed Jacob stole personal protective equipment, electronics and medical equipment while working as the assistant chief of supply chain management for the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System.

The government said Jacob stole items belonging to the VA in 2019 and 2020 and resold them to local pawn stores and on his personal eBay account. In total, Jacob made more than $50,000 selling the stolen N-95 masks and over $9,000 selling stolen iPads and iPhones.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.