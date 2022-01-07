Advertisement

Former Miss. VA employee sentenced for stealing

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Chad Jacob, 55, was sentenced to 12 month for stealing items from the VA in Gulfport and ordered to pay a $40,000 fine and $23,584 in restitution.(AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WTOK) - A Saucier man has been sentenced to serve 12 months in federal prison for stealing government property. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Chad Jacob, 55, was also ordered to pay a $40,000 fine and $23,584 in restitution to the VA.

Court documents showed Jacob stole personal protective equipment, electronics and medical equipment while working as the assistant chief of supply chain management for the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System.

The government said Jacob stole items belonging to the VA in 2019 and 2020 and resold them to local pawn stores and on his personal eBay account. In total, Jacob made more than $50,000 selling the stolen N-95 masks and over $9,000 selling stolen iPads and iPhones.

