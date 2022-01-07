Great Scorpion Run packet pickup

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Great Scorpion Run of Meridian is set to start tomorrow morning.

275 runners from 11 different states picked up their packets today from 3-7 this afternoon.

Racers can run a 50K, 25K, and t12.5K around Bonita Lakes Park, “I’ve done a few marathons before and an Iron Man so I’m wanting to get into this straight running aspect of the sport so this is a great way to enter,” Sven Jorgensen, who is running the 50K, said.

Proceeds from the run will be donated to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation.

“It always helps when you are signing up for a race to see that the people who are putting it together are doing it for a cause makes you feel better as a person when you’re signing up for it,” Jorgensen said.

The run has raised $14,060 already.

