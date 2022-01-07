Groundbreaking ceremony held for Sela Ward Parkway

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - City leaders along with state and congressional representatives and Meridian’s own Sela Ward gathered on the 22nd Avenue to officially break ground on the $4 million project.

“2022, as we look at this section of the highway. The Department of Transportation is very pleased to be a part of it. This is about a $4.2 million project and working with the fellow transportation system, the state, and legislative body we were able to pull these dollars together and collaborate to complete this project. It’s been going on for a while. So as commissioner of transportation for the central district I’m excited about being in meridian and to be part of this celebration,” said Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons.

The project will re-pave 22nd Avenue, construct new sidewalks on both sides of 22nd Avenue and upgrade the traffic signals and lighting.

“Anytime that you can do infrastructure that’s going to increase economic development, and this is going to make sure we have a major artery into downtown. I hope this is going to attract tourism that this is going to increase growth and economic development here in Meridian and throughout Lauderdale County. So, the impacts of this project I think are going to be felt for years to come,” said Congressman Michael Guest.

The parkway will be named after Award-winning actress and Meridian native Sela Ward. Ward said she’s excited for the growth of her hometown, for the quality of life it will give children, and the opportunities for people to move back.

“I love my hometown and I care about it a lot and while obviously, it’s a great honor for this parkway to bear my name but it’s not really about that it’s about christening what will be a very befitting entrance to the gateway to downtown. It’s very exciting because I think the quality of life for people here and downtown will have so much to offer. It’s just a blessing and a gift for the city and I thank everyone involved who made this happen because it’s going to change our town a lot. I think of it like the Queen City is dusting off its crown, we’re polishing it up and it’s sparkling. Meridian is really on fire. It’s exciting,” said Ward.

The project is expected to be completed by Spring 2023.

